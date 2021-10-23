QT Marshall on Working a TV Angle Against Cody Rhodes, His All Out Match Against Paul Wight

– The Wrestling Inc. Daily recently spoke to AEW wrestler QT Marshall discussed his feud with Cody Rhodes and his AEW All Out match against Paul Wight. Below are some highlights.

QT Marshall on his angle with Cody Rhodes: “It meant everything, especially because it was not mine or Cody’s idea. If it was our idea, it wouldn’t mean as much. Then it’s just pitching ideas and Tony being nice to us because we work for him. That’s not the case. This is Tony’s show, and it was his idea. It was to elevate the other guys in The Factory. Anthony [Ogogo] had an operation he had to handle. Nick Comoroto had his match with Dustin [Rhodes]. [Aaron] Solo, I’ve been doing stuff with him. That storyline was so much fun whether people loved it or hated it. I know the matches did really well numbers-wise in ratings. On top of that, they were, for the most part, good matches because we are really good professional wrestlers.”

QT Marshall on facing Paul Wight at AEW All Out: “I know a lot of people were negative toward it. I don’t know why because Paul is a humongous, massive star. No pun intended. Who else on the AEW roster would anyone be okay with Paul Wight beating on a pay-per-view? That’s the one question nobody is thinking about. I’m okay being that guy. I had fun doing it. I got to check off one of the goals on my list for 2021, which was to have a one-on-one pay-per-view match. Was it the most glamorous match in the world? If you’re looking at one perspective, no. If you’re looking at it from my perspective, I got to go out there in front of a sellout crowd with a first-ballot Hall of Famer. The story leading up was great. We did great ratings on the way in because of Paul. I’m very fortunate that it has been given to me. I do my best not to strike out when I get up to the plate.”

On bowling against Cody Rhodes: “We’d go bowling, and I’d beat him. One time it was down to the final frame. I was there, Blade was there just before he started working with us. Cody went and hid because he didn’t want to watch my last throw because he knew he could lose. I looked at Blade. I can either gutter this ball and keep my job or throw it right down the middle. I thought, ‘Welp, good luck finding a new job,’ and won. I love bowling.”