QT Marshall Reveals Original Inspiration For QTV Stable

QT Marshall recently revealed the original inspiration for his QYTV stable in AEW. Marshall and the rest of the QTV group were on Talk is Jericho, and he talked about how the faction was pitched to him as inspired by the Adam Sandberg comedy Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.

“Tony said ‘Have you ever seen the movie Popstar?” Marshall said (per Wrestling Inc). “I said ‘No.’ He said ‘Well if you look at it, they make fun of TMZ.’ So he showed me the clip, and he loved the clip. And I said ‘Okay.’ And this was all supposed to be — the payoff was going to be that it was all good stuff about Will Hobbs. We bury everybody else, and it would end up that I was with Powerhouse Hobbs.”

He continued, “That’s what was supposed to start. But then, when the Wardlow match happened. It was Hobbs vs. Wardlow in Hobbs’ hometown, so it was like ‘Alright, what are we going to do? QT, we’re going to put you with him now.’ I was like ‘Okay. Let’s do it.’ Then we kind of had to go backward.”