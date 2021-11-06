wrestling / News
Quarterfinals Set For AEW TBS Women’s Title Tournament
The quarterfinals are fully set for the AEW TBS Women’s Championship Tournament. On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Red Velvet defeated The Bunny to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.
The brackets for the tournament are below, with the finals set to take place on AEW Dynamite’s first episode on TBS on January 5th, 2022:
* Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter
* Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet
* Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida
* Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho
🍰 🔪 gets the win for @Thee_Red_Velvet and she will face @Jade_Cargill in the quarterfinals of the TBS Women's Championship Tournament! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE NOW on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/D1J1vXGQgr
