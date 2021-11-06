Quarterfinals Set For AEW TBS Women’s Title Tournament

The quarterfinals are fully set for the AEW TBS Women’s Championship Tournament. On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, Red Velvet defeated The Bunny to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The brackets for the tournament are below, with the finals set to take place on AEW Dynamite’s first episode on TBS on January 5th, 2022:

* Thunder Rosa vs. Jamie Hayter

* Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet

* Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida

* Kris Statlander vs. Ruby Soho