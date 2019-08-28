wrestling / News

Quarterfinals Set For King of the Ring Following Smackdown

August 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
King of the RIng Quarterfinals

– The final first-round matches in the King of the Ring took place on Smackdown, and now the quarterfinals are set. Ali defeated Buddy Murphy and Chad Gable beat Shelton Benjamin to advance to the next round of the tournament, where they’ll face Elias and Andrade, respectively.

The updated brackets for the tournament are above, with the quarterfinals taking place next week on Raw and Smackdown and leading toward the finals which will be part of Clash of Champions on September 15th.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

King of the Ring, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading