Quarterfinals Set For King of the Ring Following Smackdown

– The final first-round matches in the King of the Ring took place on Smackdown, and now the quarterfinals are set. Ali defeated Buddy Murphy and Chad Gable beat Shelton Benjamin to advance to the next round of the tournament, where they’ll face Elias and Andrade, respectively.

The updated brackets for the tournament are above, with the quarterfinals taking place next week on Raw and Smackdown and leading toward the finals which will be part of Clash of Champions on September 15th.

RESPECT. Both Superstars put up an incredible fight, but it is @AliWWE who advances to the Quarterfinals of the #KingOfTheRing Tournament! #SDLive @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/EMeCQ7RHbJ — WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2019