wrestling / News
Quarterfinals Set For King of the Ring Following Smackdown
– The final first-round matches in the King of the Ring took place on Smackdown, and now the quarterfinals are set. Ali defeated Buddy Murphy and Chad Gable beat Shelton Benjamin to advance to the next round of the tournament, where they’ll face Elias and Andrade, respectively.
The updated brackets for the tournament are above, with the quarterfinals taking place next week on Raw and Smackdown and leading toward the finals which will be part of Clash of Champions on September 15th.
RESPECT.
Both Superstars put up an incredible fight, but it is @AliWWE who advances to the Quarterfinals of the #KingOfTheRing Tournament! #SDLive @WWE_Murphy pic.twitter.com/EMeCQ7RHbJ
— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2019
Scratch and claw. Scratch and claw.
That's exactly what @WWEGable did as he defeated @Sheltyb803 in the first round of the #KingOfTheRing Tournament! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/2IL7EyJeLC
— WWE (@WWE) August 28, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Why Street Profits Aren’t Wrestling Yet on Raw
- Rob Gronkowski: ‘I Don’t Feel Like I Would be a Full-Time Wrestler’
- Bruce Prichard On Why Billy Gunn’s Singles Push Failed, Trying to Get Billy Gunn Over On His Own
- Jim Ross Recalls Kane vs. Great Khali at SummerSlam 2009, Why The Match Was Booked