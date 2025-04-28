wrestling / News
Queen Sharmell Set To Return to the Ring For Reality of Wrestling
April 28, 2025 | Posted by
Reality of Wrestling has announced that Queen Sharmell is set to return to the ring for her first match since 2009. She will have a match with Tiffany Nieves at No Limits on May 10. The event will stream on Title Match Network.
