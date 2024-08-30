wrestling / News
Quincy Elliott Not Sure About Potential WWE Return
Quincy Elliott recently talked about the notion of a return to WWE, noting that there would need to be “conversations” about it. Elliott was released from WWE in September of 2023 and they were asked during an interview with Developmentally Speaking about whether he would return to the company given the chance.
“Honestly, I don’t know,” Elliott said (per Fightful). “I would love to do it, but there would have to be some conversations. There would have to be some conversations.”
They continued, “When I started in WWE, I was 22, I was immature, I was not understanding the world I was in. It’s not that I’m saying that I don’t want to go back to WWE. I would love to go back. But I would like to go back feeling a little more secure with myself.”
