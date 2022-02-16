Quinn McKay Debuts For WWE as Ring Announcer For NXT: Level Up Taping

ROH alumna Quinn McKay made her WWE debut as a ring announcer for the company’s new NXT show taping. As you can see below, McKay was the ring announcer, redubbed Kelly Kincaid, during the taping that took place before NXT Vengeance Day.

McKay was the backstage correspondent for ROH before it went on hiatus. WWE filed a trademark for her new ring name last week.

NXT: Level Up will replace 205 Live as reported earlier today.