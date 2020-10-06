WWE News: R-Truth & Drew Gulak Trade 24/7 Title, Firefly Fun House Shows Up on Raw

The 24/7 Championship traded hands back and forth on Raw on Monday night. Drew Gulak defeated R-Truth to win the title on the show, only to lose back to Truth later in the night. You can see both videos below:

– Bray Wyatt brought the Firefly Fun House to Raw in order to confront Kevin Owens. Wyatt, who is set to face Owens on Smackdown following The Fiend’s attack of Owens last week, appeared in the segment as you can see below: