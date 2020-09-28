wrestling / News
WWE News: R-Truth Sets New Milestone at Clash of Champions, Zelina Vega & Asuka React to Clash Match
– R-Truth has set a new milestone for champions with his reacquisition of the 24/7 Championship at Clash of Champions. As previously reported, Truth lost and then regained the title to and from Drew Gulak to give him his 40th run with the title. That makes him the first WWE star ever to hit 45 total title reigns in the company, having also had two WWE Hardcore Title runs, a US Championship run, and a WWE Tag Team Championship run:
R-Truth (@RonKillings) is now a… wait for it…
FORTY-time @WWE 24/7 Champion.
His 45 title reigns are the most in #WWE history for any Superstar. #WWEClash
— WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) September 28, 2020
– WWE posted videos from Zelina Vega and Asuka after their Raw Women’s Championship match at the PPV. Vega, who lost to Asuka, made it clear that she wasn’t done chasing the title yet while Asuka was in a celebratory mood after beating Vega and then challenging Bayley, saying that Vega’s post-match attack was “not smart”:
EXCLUSIVE: @WWEAsuka has plenty of reasons to be all smiles after #WWEClash. pic.twitter.com/k02pmvEmDW
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2020
