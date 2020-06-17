wrestling / News

R-Truth’s Game Show Will Debut In July

June 17, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
R-Truth 24/7 Title Reign 13

PWInsider reports that a new game show hosted by R-Truth, appropriately titled R-Truth’s Game Show, will debut on July 14. The news was revealed on today’s episode of The Bump. The footage showed various WWE stars answering questions and completing objectives set by the 24/7 Champion, who hosts things through a video conference.

WWE originally filmed a pilot for this show in May 2017 but it never went beyond that.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

R-Truth, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading