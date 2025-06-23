Randy Orton Reveals He’ll Break A Record At This Year’s WWE Summerslam

During an interview for the WWE Summerslam Kickoff at Fanatics Fest (via Wrestling Inc), Randy Orton revealed that he will break a record if he wrestles at this year’s WWE Summerslam event in New Jersey. The show happens on two nights, August 2-3, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. If Orton wrestles, he will have more Summerslam matches than anyone, breaking the tie he currently has with the Undertaker.

Orton made his Summerslam debut in 2003. He has wrestled at the event sixteen times, the same as the Undertaker. However, Undertaker has the better win/loss record at the event. Undertaker has ten wins, five losses and one draw, while Orton has eight wins, seven losses and one draw.

Orton told Michael Cole: “I did win my very first world championship at SummerSlam in 2004 and I went on to compete in sixteen SummerSlams so far, that has me tied for the most SummerSlam matches in the history of the WWE, tied with the one-and-only Undertaker. So, at SummerSlam will be my record-setting match. I tell you what, I see me leaving MetLife Stadium with gold around my waist [Michael] Cole, and I’m gonna fight John Cena, I’m gonna do it at MetLife, I’m gonna have all these beautiful New Yorkers there cheering my ass on.“