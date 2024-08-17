Randy Orton Wants To Wrestle John Cena One Last Time

In an interview with Cody Rhodes for What Do You Wanna Talk About (via Wrestling Inc), Randy Orton spoke about wanting to wrestle in-ring rival John Cena one last time before Cena eventually retires. The two have wrestled each other numerous times over the years, usually with Orton as the heel. He said he spoke to Cena about it and Cena said he’d be open if “creative comes up with it”, adding that Cena told him “wait and see”, which was “typical John.” Here are highlights:

On talking to Cena about another match: “Toward the end of the conversation I was like, ‘Hey, what do you think [about a match]?’ So I had no idea [Cena is retiring], for all I know, he’s going to be around for as long as his body will permit him to. But of course he’s got other things going, and this is my life. So hats off for him doing the Hollywood thing. If I could, I would, but I’ve got other priorities. That takes a lot and I don’t think I have it to give. But I said, ‘What do you think?’ And he was like, ‘Randy, you know I’ve never pitched anything, I always do my best with whatever they give me,’ and I’m like, ‘Man, that’s me.'”

On wanting to wrestle him again: “I love to work with the man and have a couple TVs, just to set it up and make something special of it. Because no matter how much we faced each other back in the day, almost to the point where people were sick of it, when people look back and think about it, they’re like, ‘Oh. Orton, Cena. Wow. It was this amazing rivalry,’ and to have that callback, that nostalgia concept … we could go out there and have some fun and tear the place down.”