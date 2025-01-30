Raquel Rodriguez Says Dakota Kai Has ‘Unseen Talent,’ Praises Aliyah & Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez recently shared some praise for her former tag team partners in Dakota and WWE alumna Aliyah. Rodriguez appeared on Casual Conversations with The Classic and talked about Kai and Aliyah during the conversation; you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On Kai: “I would definitely say, for Dakota Kai, she has like — what’s the word — like unseen talent, you know? I think, like, she brings such a different level to every match she’s in, and it’s always like — her with Lyra this past Monday, oh my gosh! Mind-blowing!… I love that about her, she’s so easy to work with, so kind … one of the best tag team partners that I could have been put with.”

On Aliyah: “She just brings, like, explosions with everything she does and she’s so expressive, and entertaining, and exciting, and I absolutely love her.”

On Liv Morgan: “She’s so talented, she’s so dedicated to her craft, she absolutely loves and dedicates her entire life to wrestling.”