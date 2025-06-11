– During a recent interview on You Know I’m Right, WWE Superstar and Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez spoke about celebrities she’d like to work with in wrestling. She named Fast and Furious franchise star Michelle Rodriguez as someone she wants to work with. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Raquel Rodriguez on wanting to team with Michelle Rodriguez: “I would love to tag team with Michelle Rodriguez from Fast and the Furious. I think she’s so cool. We could be like cousins, you know, and like, that would be really, really close. I would love to tag. Let’s add Vin Diesel in there just for fun. He’s the manager, right? Why not? Why not? I love that. That would be really, really cool. I definitely say her.”

On wanting to work with the Love on the Spectrum cast members: “Just from recently, from being at like Tudum and meeting all these people, I think it would be really cool to work with anyone from Love on the Spectrum in the ring. Like anyone of those characters. They weren’t characters. They’re themselves, obviously. James, Connor. I mean, these guys are awesome. Connor, I feel like, would be a great wrestler. That man could really have some good mic skills.”

Raquel Rodriguez lost to Kairi Sane earlier this month on the June 2 edition of WWE Raw.