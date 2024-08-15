wrestling / News

Rating Correction For Tuesday’s WWE NXT

August 15, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Wes Lee WWE NXT 8-13-24 Image Credit: WWE

It was previously reported that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT drew an 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This would have been lower than the week before, which had an 0.16 rating. However, it seems this was an error. Wrestlenomics reports that the number was actually 0.17, higher than the week before.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading