Rating Correction For Tuesday’s WWE NXT
August 15, 2024
It was previously reported that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT drew an 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This would have been lower than the week before, which had an 0.16 rating. However, it seems this was an error. Wrestlenomics reports that the number was actually 0.17, higher than the week before.
