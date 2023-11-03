Ratings Breakdown For This Past Week’s AEW Dynamite and Collision

As previously reported, last Saturday’s AEW Collision fell in viewership and the key 18-49 rating, getting 472,000 viewers and an 0.13 (175,000 viewers), respectively. It also had an 0.09 in 18-34. Meanwhile, things were better AEW Dynamite, which was up in both measures. It drew 832,000 viewers and an 0.28 in 18-49 (366,000 viewers). It also had an 0.21 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for both shows, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Collision was #19 for the day and #5 in its time slot, behind college football on ESPN and FS1, Hallmark’s Mystic Christmas (1,721,000/0.16) and reruns of Bob’s Burgers on Adult Swim. However the audience went up significantly for MJF vs. Kenny Omega, moving the show to #2 on cable behind the Tennessee vs. Kentucky game.

The show also faced competition from game two of the World Series (8,153,000 viewers/1.55 in 18-49), although that was down 24% from last year’s game two an the lowest World Series audience ever. Other sports competition included Ohio State vs. Wisconsin on NBC (4,865,000/1.00), Colorado vs. UCLA on ABC (4,663,000/1.05), Tennessee vs. Kentucky on ESPN (2,509,000/0.61) and Washington vs. Stanford on FS1 (700,000/0.16).

Compared to last week, the show was down 8.9% in viewers, down 17.1% in 18-49 and down 15.8% in 18-34. It had 42,000 in men 18-34 (down 22.2%), 22,000 in women 18-34 (down 31.1%), 83,000 in men 35-49 (down 4.6%) and 28,000 in women 35-49 (down 26.3%). The audience was 70.9% male in 18-49.

Q1: Jay White vs. AR Fox – 465,000 viewers, 170,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of White vs. Fox/The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass promo/The Gunns vs. The Boys/MJF video/Ryan Nemeth & Miro segment – 442,000 viewers (down 23,000), 158,000 in 18-49 (down 12,000)

Q3: Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon – 434,000 viewers (down 8,000), 157,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q4: Shane Taylor & Keith Lee video/Samoa Joe vs. Rhett Titus/Claudio Castagnoli promo/Dax Harwood vs. Ricky Starks – 447,000 viewers (up 13,000), 149,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q5: End of Harwood vs. Starks/House of Black & LFI segment/Andrade el Idolo promo – 424,000 viewers (down 23,000), 152,000 in 18-49 (up 3,000)

Q6: Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale & Skye Blue segment/Castagnoli vs. Tracy Williams/MJF promo – 448,000 viewers (up 24,000), 183,000 in 18-49 (up 31,000)

Q7: Kenny Omega vs. MJF – 546,000 viewers (up 98,000), 211,000 in 18-49 (up 28,000)

Q8: End of Omega vs. MJF – 567,000 viewers (up 21,000), 217,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Dynamite was #3 for the night on cable and #2 in its time slot, behind the NBA’s Oklahoma City vs. New Orleans on ESPN (1,031,000/0.37). A late game on ESPN between the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Clippers had 1,481,000/0.54. Everything faced competition from the World Series on FOX that night, which had the highest rated game of the season with a 2.35, as well as 11,481,000 viewers.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was up 7.5% in viewers, up 14% in 18-49 and up 33.6% in 18-34. Compared to last year (where it also competed against the NBA and the World Series), the show was down 8.7% in viewers, down 5.7% in 18-49 and up 0.7% in 18-34. It had 104,000 in men 18-34 (up 55.2%), 43,000 in women 18-34 (same as last week), 163,000 in men 35-49 (down 2.4%) and 56,000 in women 35-49 (up 66.7%). The audience was 73% male in 18-49.

Q1: MJF, Adam Cole, Roderick Strong & The Kingdom segment/Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli – 985,000 viewers, 374,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Cassidy vs. Castagnoli/Jon Moxley attacks OC/MJF, Chris Jericho, Wardlow & The Acclaimed segment – 896,000 viewers (down 89,000), 357,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q3: Moxley promo/The Elite vs. Mogul Embassy – 793,000 viewers (down 103,000), 343,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q4: End of Elite vs. Mogul Embassy/MJF & Acclaimed segment/Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Sting, Darby Allin segment/Tony Khan’s All In annoucement – 838,000 viewers (up 45,000), 372,000 in 18-49 (up 29,000)

Q5: Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Daddy Magic & Cool Hand Ang – 779,000 viewers (down 59,000), 370,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q6: Jericho & Omega & Young Bucks segment/Hikaru Shida vs. Willow Nightingale – 762,000 viewers (down 17,000), 363,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q7: End of Shida vs. Nightingale/Skye Blue & Julia Hart segment/MJF, Acclaimed & Jeff Jarrett crew segment – 821,000 viewers (up 59,000), 391,000 in 18-49 (up 21,000)

Q8: The Acclaimed, Daddy Ass & MJF vs. Bullet Club Gold – 792,000 viewers (down 29,000), 375,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)