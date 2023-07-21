wrestling / News
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite & Collision
As previously reported, the ratings and viewership dropped slightly for AEW Collision, as the fifth week brought in 579,000 viewers and an 0.20 rating (258,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demo. It also had an 0.12 in 18-34. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite hit a five-month high with 953,000 viewers, as well as an 0.34 in 18-49 (441,000 viewers) and 0.24 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for both show, including a look at each individual quarter hour.
The show was #4 for the night and #2 in the time sot behind the UFC prelims (745,000 viewers/0.26). It beat everything on network TV except baseball on FOX, which had 2,080,000/0.39.
Compared to the week before, it was down 0.2% in viewers, down 7.5% in 18-49 and down 23.6% in 18-34.
Collision had 51,000 in men 18-34 (down 21.5%), 30,000 in women 18-34 (down 26.8%), 135,000 in men 35-49 (up 8%) and 43,000 in women 35-49 (down 10.4%).
Q1: FTR vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson (First Fall) – 544,000 viewers, 236,000 in 18-49
Q2: FTR vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson (End of First Fall, Start of Second Fall) – 546,000 viewers (up 2,000), 248,000 in 18-49 (up 12,000)
Q3: FTR vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson (End of Second Fall) – 583,000 viewers (up 37,000), 267,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)
Q4: FTR vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson (Third Fall) – 545,000 viewers (down 38,000), 256,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)
Q5: End of FTR vs. White & Robinson/Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale – 591,000 viewers (up 46,000), 272,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)
Q6: End of Soho vs. Nightingale/QTV segment – 571,000 viewers (down 20,000), 241,000 in 18-49 (down 31,000)
Q7: House of Black squash match/CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks – 618,000 viewers (up 47,000), 272,000 in 18-49 (up 31,000)
Q8: End of Punk vs. Starks – 633,000 viewers (up 15,000), 281,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)
Dynamite was #1 on cable for the night, followed by The Big Bang Theory (855,000/0.20), American Dad (364,000/0.20) and Real Housewives of Orange County (667,000/0.18).
Compared to last week, it was up 15.5% in viewers, up 14.5% in 18-49 and up 7.6% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was up 4.7% in viewers, up 4% in 18-49 and up 42.9% in 18-34. Compared to the 2022 Blood & Guts, it was down 68% in viewers, down 6.6% in 18-49 and up 14.1% in 18-34.
Dynamite had 104,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 11.9%), 66,000 in women 18-34 (up 65%), 199,000 in men 35-49 (up 22.1%) and 73,000 in women 35-49 (up 10.6%). The audience was 68.7% male in 18-49.
Q1: HOOK vs. Jack Perry – 952,000 viewers, 411,000 in 18-49
Q2: End of HOOK vs. Perry/MJF & Adam Cole segment/Don Callis & Chris Jericho segment/Britt Baker vs. Kayla Sparks – 915,000 viewers (down 37,000), 425,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)
Q3: Cole, MJF & Roderick Strong segment/Cole & MJF vs. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara – 977,000 viewers (up 62,000), 458,000 in 18-49 (up 28,000)
Q4: End of Cole & MJF vs. Garcia & Guevara – 967,000 viewers (down 10,000), 464,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)
Q5: Best Friends, Kris Statlander, Darby Allin segment/Blood & Guts hype video/Blood and Guts match start – 957,000 viewers (down 10,000), 434,000 in 18-49 (down 30,000)
Q6: Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Golden Elite – 980,000 viewers (up 23,000), 440,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)
Q7: Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Golden Elite – 945,000 viewers (down 35,000), 432,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)
Q8: Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Golden Elite – 928,000 viewers (down 17,000), 455,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)
Overrun: End of BCC vs. Golden Elite – 980,000 viewers (up 52,000), 493,000 in 18-49 (up 38,000)
