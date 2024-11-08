Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite & WWE NXT

A new report has the ratings breakdown for this week’s episodes of AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT. As reported, WWE NXT drew a 0.17 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 619,000 while Dynamite did a 0.16 demo rating with 523,000 viewers. The WON broke down the details on the numbers, as you can see below.

NXT, which aired on Wednesday due to the US election taking place on Tuesday, ranked last among broadcast network shows which is the norm for The CW. Dynamite came in at #4 for its timeslot and was outside the top 25 shows on cable. FOX News held 16 of the top 17 shows for the night due to post-election coverage. Dynamite was second among cable entertainment shows behind The Challenge on MTV (0.17 demo rating/424,000 viewers).

Compared to last week, NXT was 5.3% in total viewers, up 25% in the 18-49 demo and up 42.9% in the 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 22.0% in viewers, down 32.3% in 18-49 and down 54.5% in 18-34.

As for Dynamite, compared to last week, it was down 16.7% in total viewers, down 16.0% in 18-49 and down 21.1% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 35.0% in viewers, down 39.1% in 18-49 and down 49.3% in 18-34.

Dynamite’s audience was 72.6% male, while NXT’s was 67.2% male.

The quarterly breakdowns are as follows:

NXT:

Q1: Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker – 665,000 viewers, 222,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Vice vs. Parker, Ridge Holland & Ethan Page promo, and Kelani Jordan & Rob Van Dam segment – 674,000 viewers (up 9,000), 261,000 in 18-49 (up 39,000)

Q3: Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans, Ava & Eddy Thorpe segment – 653,000 viewers (down 21,000), 269,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Q4: Ava’s Deadline announcement & Rhyno appearance, backstage segment with babyfaces & Meta-Four – 596,000 viewers (down 57,000), 248,000 in 18-49 (down 21,000)

Q5: Bubba Ray Dudley & Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page & Ridge Holland – 588,000 viewers (down 8,000), 233,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q6: End of Dudley & Williams vs. Page & Holland, Ashante & Karmen segment, Tony D’Angelo vs. Nunzio, segment with Regal & Lexis King – 563,000 viewers (down 25,000), 209,000 in 18-49 (down 24,000)

Q7: Nikkita Lyons promo, Ava & Fraxiom segment – 590,000 viewers (up 27,000), 210,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q8: 10-Woman Tag Team Match – 625,000 viewers (up 35,000), 224,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Dynamite

Q1: Hurt Syndicate & Swerve Strickland promo, Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. Pac & Claudio Castagnoli – 666,000 viewers, 244,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of tag match, Hurt Syndicate and Ricochet segment, Fight Without Honor start – 575,000 viewers (down 91,000), 226,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q3: End of Fight Without Honor, Jon Moxley promo, Adam Cole vs. Malakai Black – 516,000 viewers (down 59,000), 209,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q4: End of Cole vs. Black – 535,000 viewers (up 19,000), 215,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q5: MJF promo, Jay White & Adam Page segment, Mercedes Mone & Kris Statlander segment, Patriarchy & Hook segment – 511,000 viewers (down 24,000), 208,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q6: End of Hook & Patriarchy segment, Jamie Hayter vs Penelope Ford – 469,000 viewers (down 42,000), 206,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q7: End of Kamille vs. Aminata/Christian Cage, HOOK, Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian segment – 498,000 viewers (down 29,000), 225,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q8: Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet & Powerhouse Hobbs – 455,000 viewers (down 43,000), 203,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)

Overrun: End of Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Ricochet & Powerhouse Hobbs – 460,000 viewers (up 5,000), 198,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)