Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite hit its lowest rating in over a year, with viewership down as well. The show had 870,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating (344,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.20 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers for this week’s show, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

The last time Dynamite performed this low in the demo, in this time slot, was the March 31, 2021 episode, when it was still opposed by NXT.

Last week, the show had strong gains in men 35-49, but this week did poorly with that demo, and also didn’t do well with women 18-34. The show was believed to be #4 for the night on cable.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was down 1.1% in viewers, down 18.3% in 18-49 and down 13.9% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was up 1% in viewers, down 15.3% in 18-49 and up 13.5% in 18-34.

The show had 104,000 viewers in males 18-34 (down 20%), 39,000 in women 18-34 (up 8.3%), 136,000 in men 35-49 (down 29.9%) and 65,000 in women 35-49 (up 6.6%). The audience was 69.8% male in 18-49. The show had a steady decline through the night, outside of going back up slightly for Q4. Q8 actually lost viewers, something that usually doesn’t happen.

Q1: Hangman Page & Jon Moxley segment/Bryan Danielson vs. Dax Harwood – 1,030,000 viewers, 389,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of Danielson vs. Harwood/Ricky Starks promo – 877,000 viewers (down 153,000), 346,000 in 18-49 (down 43,000)

Q3: JAS, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta segment/Samoa Joe vs. AR Fox – 869,000 viewers (down 8,000), 355,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q4: MJF and William Regal segment – 889,000 viewers (up 20,000), 364,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q5: End of MJF & Regal segment/Ricky Starks vs. Ari Daivari/Jamie Hayter & Britt Baker promo – 869,000 viewers (down 20,000), 346,000 in 18-49 (down 18,000)

Q6: Anna Jay vs. Willow Nightingale/Ruby Soho returns/Orange Cassidy & QT Marshall segment – 838,000 viewers (down 31,000), 324,000 in 18-49 (down 22,000)

Q7: Jade Cargill segment/The Acclaimed and Daddy Ass promo/The Elite vs. Death Triangle – 801,000 viewers (down 37,000), 323,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q8: The Elite vs. Death Triangle – 792,000 viewers (down 9,000), 313,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)