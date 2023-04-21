Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, AEW Dynamite had a drop in viewership again, as it faced competition from the NBA and changed times on the West Coast. Historically, when Dynamite aired live on the West Coast, that resulted in a 7% drop in the rating. However, the rating held up this time and the viewership dropping has been a pattern in recent weeks. The show ended up with 830,000 viewers and a 0.28 (362,000 viewers) in 18-49. It also had a 0.21 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including for each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #7 for the night, behind the Lakers-Grizzlies game (3,804,000/1.43) and subsequent coverage, as well as Vanderpump Rules and Watch What Happens Live. In its first hour, it was #2 behind the game. In its second hour, it was behind NBA and Vanderpump (1,169,000/0.46). It was #8 in women 18-49, #5 in men 18-49, #7 in 18-34, #7 in women 12-34 and #7 in men 12-34.

Compared to last week, Dynamite was down 4.2% in viewers, down 0.8% in 18-49 and down 13.9% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 10.8% in viewers, down 24.7% in 18-49 and down 27.3% in 18-34.

The show had 92,000 viewers in men 18-34, 57,000 in women 18-34, 144,000 in men 35-49, 69,000 in women 35-49, 236,000 men in 18-49 (down 9.2%) and 126,000 women in 18-49 (up 20%). The audience was 65.2% male in 18-49. Dynamite had an 0.14 in 12-17 (same as last week), 0.21 in 18-34 (down 13.9%), 0.35 in 35-49 (up 10.9%) and 0.36 in 50+ (down 10%).

Q1: MJF, Darby Allin, Jack Perry & Sammy Guevara segment – 963,000 viewers, 445,000 in 18-49

Q2: Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter vs. Ruby Soho & Toni Storm – 853,000 viewers (down 90,000), 380,000 in 18-49 (down 65,000)

Q3: End of Baker & Hayter vs. Soho & Storm/Wardlow & Arn Anderson segment/Blackpool Combat Club & The Elite segment – 869,000 viewers (up 16,000), 385,000 in 18-49 (up 5,000)

Q4: Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs – 846,000 viewers (down 23,000), 369,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q5: Jay White vs. Komander – 791,000 viewers (down 55,000), 346,000 in 18-49 (down 23,000)

Q6: FTR & Mark Briscoe segment/Chris Jericho & Adam Cole segment – 792,000 viewers (up 1,000), 330,000 in 18-49 (down 16,000)

Q7: The Hardys, HOOK & Isiah Kassidy promo/The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Daddy Magic, Cool Hand Ang & Jake Hager – 761,000 viewers (down 31,000), 311,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Q8: Sammy Guevara vs. Jack Perry – 762,000 viewers (up 1,000), 327,000 in 18-49 (up 16,000)