Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was up slightly in viewers and the key 18-49 demographic rating from the week before. The show had 691,000 viewers and an 0.23 rating (309,000) in 18-49. It also had an 0.18 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers, including a breakdown of each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #5 for the day on cable and #3 in its time slot, behind Uruguay vs. Colombia Copa America game on FS1 (2,145,000/0.80) and the Dodgers-Phillies baseball game on ESPN (1,337,000/0.28).

Compared to last week, it was up 0.4% in viewers, up 3.7% in 18-49 and down 8.5% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 16.2% in viewers, down 19.2% in 18-49 and down 16.2% in 18-34. It had 58,000 in men 18-34, 71,000 in women 18-34, 120,000 in men 35-49 and 60,000 in women 35-49. There were 1.45 viewers per home and the audience was 57.4% male in 18-49.

Q1: MJF & Will Ospreay segment – 819,000 viewers, 351,000 in 18-49

Q2: Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page – 725,000 viewers (down 94,000), 331,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q3: Swerve Strickland promo/Mariah May & Willow Nightingale video – 663,000 viewers (down 62,000), 302,000 in 18-49 (down 29,000)

Q4: Chris Jericho vs. Samoa Joe – 672,000 viewers (up 9,000), 315,000 in 18-49 (up 13,000)

Q5: End of Jericho vs. Joe, PAC vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Tomohiro Ishii – 632,000 viewers (down 40,000), 282,000 in 18-49 (down 33,000)

Q6: End of PAC vs. Ishii vs. Castagnoli vs. Fletcher/Young Bucks and Hangman segment – 657,000 viewers (up 25,000), 290,000 in 18-49 (up 8,000)

Q7: Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale – 640,000 viewers (down 17,000), 276,000 in 18-49 (down 14,000)

Q8: End of May vs. Nightingale – 695,000 viewers (up 55,000), 302,000 in 18-49 (up 26,000)