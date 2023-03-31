Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, last Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was down from the week before, dropping 120,000 viewers. The show ha 833,000 viewers overall with an 0.28 (370,000 viewers) rating in the key 18-49 demo and an 0.21 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a breakdown of the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

The show was #4 for the night behind the NBA and Vanderpump Rules (which is one of the biggest non-sports shows on cable right now; it drew 1,168,000 viewers and an 0.46 rating). It was #2 in its time slot for the first hour (behind Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadephia 76ers; 1,442,000/0.44) and #3 in its second hour behind the game and Vanderpump. Against network TV, it was ahead of ABC programming that night, and beat both CBS and FOX in the second hour. However, it was behind behind Telemundo and Univision.

Compared to last week, it was down 12.5% in viewers, down 14.7% in 18-49 and down 18.8% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 14.9% in viewers, down 24.8% in 18-49 and down 13% in 18-34.

It was #6 in women 18-49, #4 in men 18-49, #4 in 18-34, #4 in women 12-34 and #4 in men 12-34. Dynamite had 96,000 viewers in men 18-34 (down 13.5%), 51,000 in women 18-34 (down 27.1%), 154,000 in men 35-49 (down 18.9%) and 69,000 in women 35-49 (up 9.5%). The audience was 67.6% male in 18-49. Dynamite had an 0.13 in 12-17 (down 13.3%), 0.21 in 18-34 (down 18.8%), 0.35 in 35-49 (down 11.9%) and 0.37 in 50+ (down 7.5%).

Q1: Matt Hardy vs. Jack Perry – 962,000 viewers, 387,000 in 18-49

Q2: MJF and Perry segment/Kenny Omega & Don Callis segment – 881,000 viewers (down 81,000), 388,000 in 18-49 (up 1,000)

Q3: The Acclaimed & JAS video/Blackpool Combat Club vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys/Hangman Page & Don Callis segment – 853,000 viewers (down 28,000), 371,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q4: Kenny Omega vs. Jeff Cobb/Bryan Danielson returns – 835,000 viewers (down 18,000), 380,000 in 18-49 (up 9,000)

Q5: The Gunns promo/Orange Cassidy vs. The Butcher – 847,000 viewers (up 12,000), 387,000 in 18-49 (down 7,000)

Q6: End of Cassidy vs. Butcher/Jade Cargill segment/Juice Robinson promo/Ruby Soho vs. Willow Nightingale – 820,000 viewers (down 27,000), 360,000 in 18-49 (down 27,000)

Q7: End of Soho vs. Nightingale – 747,000 viewers (down 73,000), 343,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

Q8: Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia – 719,000 viewers (down 28,000), 340,000 in 18-49 (down 3,000)