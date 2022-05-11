Ratings For This Week’s WWE Evil Down, Young Rock Up From Previous Week

Tuesday night’s WWE-related shows saw different ratings directions, with a slip WWE Evil and a bump for Young Rock. Last night’s post-WWE NXT airing of the Miz-themed episode of WWE Evil brought in a 0.04 demo rating and 229,000 viewers, down 50% and 36.7% from the previous week’s episode. Those numbers mark the lowest points for the series on USA Network and come after this week’s WWE NXT hit new lows for the NXT 2.0 era of a 0.10 demo rating and 533,000 viewers.

Meanwhile, Young Rock brought in a 0.38 demo rating and 1.884 million viewers on NBC, which is up 11.8% in the demo rating but down 11.9% in the overall viewership from the previous week’s 0.34 and 2.138 demo rating.

The night was led by NBC’s This Is Us among broadcast shows per Showbuzz Daily with a 0.69 demo rating and 4.673 million viewers. The NBA Playoffs led the way overall as usual with a 1.76 demo rating/5.321 million viewers at 9:41 PM on ESPN and a 1.39/4.102 million for the 7:00 PM game on the same channel.