Raven Added to MLW Battle Riot V

Raven is entering the ring for MLW Battle Riot next month. MLW announced on Wednesday that the ECW and WWE legend is returning to the ring, his first time doing so for MLW in 20 years, at the company’s show on April 8th in Philadelphia. He joins John Hennigan, Willie Mack, Shigehiro Irie, Mr. Thomas, and Jimmy Lloyd as announced competitors.

The full announcement is below:

Raven enters Battle RIOT V

MLW returns to Philly April 8

Major League Wrestling today announced Raven as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

For the first time in 20 years Raven enters an MLW ring April 8th as he joins 39 other combatants battling it out for the golden ticket: a title shot anytime, anywhere.

Returning to the hardcore hallowed grounds of the 2300 Arena where he spilled blood and conjured up some of the most iconic and extreme moments in pro wrestling, Raven relishes the opportunity of obtaining a title shot.

Known for an uncanny high threshold for pain, Raven is as cerebral as he is sinister.

With a blood-splattered resume of violent feuds in MLW, including against the likes of Vampiro and CM Punk, among others, Raven is a dangerous and unrelenting force.

Emerging as a part of The Calling, alongside Rickey Shane Page, AKIRA and numerous still unknown gas mask cloaked individuals, The Calling are responsible for countless attacks on the roster. Leaving an ominous calling card in their wake, the enigmatic Calling have cast a dark, smokey shadow over the league.

With The Calling now having officially entered a member of their flock in the Battle Riot, trust in Raven that carnage and chaos are guaranteed come April 8 in South Philadelphia.

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

John Hennigan

Raven

Willie Mack

Shigehiro Irie

Mr. Thomas

Jimmy Lloyd

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.