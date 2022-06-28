Raven Set to Appear At Impact Against All Odds

Raven is set to make an appearance at Impact Against All Odds on Friday. Impact Wrestling announced on Monday that the WWE and TNA alum will appear at the Impact! Plus event, where Moose and Sami Callihan are going to do battle in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match.

The announcement reads:

Raven Set to Appear LIVE at the Against All Odds Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match

This Friday at Against All Odds, Moose and Sami Callihan look to settle their heated rivalry in the Clockwork Orange House of Fun. And we can now confirm that the inventor of the match, IMPACT Wrestling veteran Raven, is set to make an appearance! What does he have in store for the competitors in what can only be described as one of the most hardcore, extreme match types in all of professional wrestling?

Who will seize victory in their battle Against All Odds? Find out LIVE THIS FRIDAY at 8pm ET on IMPACT Plus and YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders from Center Stage in Atlanta, GA! Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.