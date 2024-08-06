Real1 Weighs In On Possible WWE Return, Hopes To Be Recognized By Company

Real1 recently looked back at his run as Enzo Amore in WWE and said he hopes that the company recognizes him by next year. The WWE and MLW alumnus spoke with Wrestling Shoot Interviews for a new interview where he commented on his time in the company and how WWE does not acknowledge his time there. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his ultimate goal right now: “My goal, by the time it’s 2025, I hope that you get to sing it along with me and spell it out with me. By the time we look at 2025, I would hope that somewhere in the annals of WWE history, that I will be recognized once again and join the alumni section, bare minimum. That is my goal. To have a career like I had, and for people not to acknowledge it, you want to talk about ‘acknowledge me?’ Fuck you, man. What? Throw some acknowledgment this way. So that would it be it, man. Just to have an opportunity to do the thing that I love at the highest levels in the world. I do it at the highest level in the world, but not at the highest level in the world. So I’m wrestling around the clock all the time. This is what I do. It’s my career. Wrestling is my life. I love that I didn’t let a world that made me and broke me define me, that I am who I am, and I’m a good man. That’s all I care to be, a good person. You meet me at the meet and greet, I want you to walk away saying he was a good guy. I think that I’ll be recognized by those same people that made me once again, as just that, one of them.”

On his run in WWE: “If it wasn’t for an opportunity of a lifetime with John Cena, Triple H and Dusty Rhodes and all that shit, I’d never make it. Because the fans are the reason why I got booked every week. They saw a guy who they did not know it, but they knew it. You can’t lie to people. When it’s 5:30 in the morning and I’m beating all my colleagues to work every single day and I’m getting my ass kicked because I don’t understand how this thing works and I’m getting taken advantage of, and then I’m getting out there and I’m putting on a show, and I’m risking it every single night, and I’m never calling out sick, and I’m always showing up and I’m making all these kids dance and smile, and I’m taking the time after a show to sign autographs and to meet these people, I hope that you know when you watched that, it was so organic, you can’t fake it. It was real. The people are the reason why I was on TV because I was one of them. I was the kid who got an opportunity of a lifetime.”

On a potential return to the company: “The worst case scenario for anyone in the WWE on the main roster, I don’t care who you are, the worst case scenario for anyone and their career would be to hear my fucking music when they’re standing in the ring. You tell me I’m wrong, I’m gonna tell you you’re an idiot.”