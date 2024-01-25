Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, Championship Wrestling Hollywood and Memphis Wrestling Announce Talent Exchange Program

Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling, Memphis Wrestling, and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood have announced a new talent exchange program. The deal will allow all three promotions to share wrestlers and other talent to create new matches, storylines and more. The announcement reads:

Reality of Wrestling, Memphis Wrestling, and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood Announce Groundbreaking Talent Exchange Program

Houston, TX – In a landmark collaboration, Reality of Wrestling (ROW), led by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Memphis Wrestling under the guidance of Dustin Starr, and Championship Wrestling from Hollywood (CWFH), helmed by Dave Marquez, have announced a groundbreaking talent exchange program. This initiative is set to revolutionize the professional wrestling landscape by showcasing top wrestling talents in different television markets across the country.

The talent exchange program is a testament to the shared vision of the three promotions to enrich the professional wrestling industry. By allowing wrestlers to cross-promote and compete in different regions, this alliance aims to bring fresh matchups, unique storylines, and high-caliber wrestling action to fans nationwide.

Booker T, owner of Reality of Wrestling, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: “This is a game-changer for the wrestling community. We are breaking down barriers and bringing together some of the best talents from across the country. Fans from Houston to Hollywood, Memphis, and beyond are in for a treat.”

Dustin Starr of Memphis Wrestling added, “Our Memphis Wrestling team is thrilled about this collaboration. Booker T, widely regarded as one of the greatest sports entertainers of all time, adds significant value to our partnership. His organization, Reality of Wrestling, has consistently demonstrated leadership in the independent wrestling scene. Ultimately, wrestling fans will emerge as the true beneficiaries of this exciting venture.”

Dave Marquez of Championship Wrestling from Hollywood remarked, “In my 3 decades as a pro wrestling promoter, I have a long-standing history in sharing talent and collaborating with other promoters. To me relationships like what we’re proposing are vital to a talent’s development. Much like Reality of Wrestling, our United Wrestling Network pushes the importance of performing on television and understanding all aspects of broadcasting.”