Rebel Discusses Advice From Gail Kim, Working in STARDOM, More

Rebel recently spoke with WPW Weekly and shared words of advice Gail Kim gave her, working in STARDOM, her past in the LFL and more…

How Rebel has incorporated her experience in the LFL into her wrestling career?: It prepared me for the hard hits…the training, the athleticism, the cardio…There’s tons of things that are similar to it…You have to be in shape, you have to be athletic…Getting slammed is similar to getting tackled…

On how her cheerleading as a Dallas Cowgirl has affected her wrestling: Cheerleading definitely helped as well, I mean with the flexibility, the stamina, the cardio, the footwork…it all plays into it…When I was first learning wrestling, there were some moves… because I have a dance background, where I was like, “Oh, that’s like a swing dancing move…I was the only girl in my training…and I’m very cheerleader like and they were like, “Oh, she’s too peppy.”

Rebel tells us what she would like to do after wrestling: Well, I like to say that I’m a Jill of all Trades, and I feel like I have done a little bit of everything…I would like to do more acting. I originally had move to LA to do acting and then I just went off to all these little alternate routes. And so I think I’d like to get back to that…After I win the Impact Wrestling Knockout Title!

Top five wrestlers Rebel would like to wrestle/re-match? : I definitely would like to wrestle Gail Kim again!…I’d like to wrestle Ric Flair [laughs]. I’d like to wrestle or actually spend some time because she is no longer with us but Sherri Martel. I think she was pretty amazing. When I was Evil Rebel of the Dollhouse I definitely studied Sherri Martel and just think she’s awesome!

WWW has heard that REBEL has been pursuing MMA as well…: When I first started my career I was really thinking of going that route and I think I just got busy doing other things and I kind of put it on the back burner. I don’t know if I’ll get back to it or not. It’s definitely something I’m interested in.

How was her experience wrestling in Japan for Stardom? : Oh man, no only did I grow as a wrestler, but I grew as a person. I love their culture, I miss their Japanese sweet potatoes! Working with the girls was such a great experience. The consistency of getting to wrestle so often there with so many great girls and great talent…I grew so much and I improved so much — in the ring and outside of the ring.

What is her current workout regiment like? : I like to switch it up, because you know you get burnt out on a certain type of workout. I like crossfit, I’m starting to get into that…I usually do a lot of cardio and I feel like crossfit now helps me do more strength training.

What advice has Gail Kim given her?: Just to show that fire, show that passion, be aggressive…Her advice is constantly catered to what I just showed her in the ring…but for the most part for me it’s showing that fire, showing that aggressiveness…