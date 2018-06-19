Recap Of Mick Foley’s Appearance On Svengoolie

Mick Foley appeared on horror host Svengoolie’s weekly show. You can see a recap below, via PWInsider:

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley appeared over the weekend on ME-TV’s Svengoolie. For the those unaware, Svengoolie plays classic horror films every Saturday and is named for its host, who provides historical context on the films as well as lots of silly and campy comedy and songs. It’s actually one of my favorite shows and if you haven’t seen it but have an affinity for old Universal horror films and Godzilla, it’s worth checking out.

This past Saturday’s episode featured a showing of the Lon Chaney Jr. film Man Made Monster and during one of the host segments in Svengoolie’s dungeon studio, Mick Foley appeared behind Svengoolie pretending he was about to nail Sven with a chair.

Sven noted that not only was Foley a Hall of Famer wrestler and best-selling author, but he was a huge fan of Universal horror films. Foley said that his favorite is The Bride of Frankenstein, except for a scene involving Dr. Pretorius having brought life to tiny people that he kept in jats. Foley said that in wrestling, they look for the willing of disbelief that scene, he gets angry at.

Foley noted it’s such a beautiful film shot in an amazing style and it shows how far Universal had evolved since the first Frankenstein film, but that scene burns him. He said that he knows we aren’t supposed to tamper with classics, but if Ted Turner could turn black and white films color, he joked, can’t we just get rid of that scene?

Foley said that he has the chance to meet Boris Karloff’s daughter Sarah at a convention and she was impressed Foley knew all the Frankensteins, dropping the name of Glen Strange (who played the monster later in the Frankenstein series) and she was impressed he really did know all of them.

Foley noted his son is a big horror fan and they’ll have marathons running through all of the movies and they are going to be doing the Universal classics next. Svengoolie noted that when they started airing the films, they were the first showings of the films on TV in about 15 or 20 years.

Sven noted that Foley was on tour currently promoting the 20th Anniversary of the Hell in A Cell match against the Undertaker. Foley joked it was his tribute to Bruce Springsteen’s River tour and he’s having a good time trying to bring that night to life on stage.

Sven asked Mick to do a bit from the show. He noted that less than 24 hours before that match, he was on a roller coaster with his daughter on her first-ever coaster at Santa’s Village in New Hampshire (which, by the way, is a great place to take children) and she kissed him and told him he was a good man. 24 hours later he was tossed off the Cell. He said in hindsight, “What was I doing in New Hampshire the day before?” and joked that it should be the “What was I thinking?” tour.

Foley said that idolizing Terry Funk and putting himself in physical predicaments makes his wife say, “Couldn’t you have found a different mentor?”

Foley said that after the match, he learned a beloved member of the WWE family had passed away and he had hugged Pat Patterson while he still had a tooth lodged in his nostril. A shy woman smiled at him and that was the first time he met Stephanie McMahon.

He said it was more than a match. There was a WCW booking meeting in Atlanta and they had the PPV on and when the match happened, Kevin Sullivan threw a book down and said, “It’s over Brother!” meaning the war between WCW and the WWF.

Foley said he is proud to commemorate it. He said he’s going to Australia and perhaps a few other places but then he will be sidelining the stories.

Sven brought up Mr. Socko and presented Mick with a special Mankind art Socko that Sven made himself.

Later on during the episode, Foley and Svengoolie sat down to play “The Three Fright Facts of Foley” with Mick answering trivia questions on Universal horror films. Foley failed to answer the questions and was presented with a take-home prize, the same sock Svengoolie had already presented him. Eisner award winning artist Jill Thompson made a cameo showing off the show.

Foley was his usual affable self, making fun of his own appearance and hair.

It was a fun pair of segments. Foley joins Jerry Lawler, Jim Cornette and Victoria as pro wrestling personalities who have appeared on the show.

For more on all things Svengoolie, visit www.Svengoolie.com.

For more on Mick’s ongoing tour, visit www.RealMickFoley.com.