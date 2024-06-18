Reebok & AEW To Pay Tribute To Brodie Lee With New Shoe

Reebok and AEW are set to honor the late Brodie Lee with a new shoe collaboration. Sole Retriever posted to Twitter to announce the collaboration between the two companies, which will be available at Champs starting July 1st and retail at $90.

The company described the shoe as follows:

The AEW x Reebok Classic Leather Brodie Lee combines suede and leather on the upper, with most of the sneaker covered in sleek black hues. Purple accents on the heel and tongue tag add a vibrant contrast, symbolizing Brodie Lee’s connection to The Dark Order. AEW branding appears on an added tag on the lateral collar, while the tongue tag showcases The Dark Order’s logo. Inside, the tongue features a touching tribute to The Exalted One, a nickname for Brodie Lee. The midsole combines purple and grey tones, with a special nod to Brodie Lee near the heel, and the outsole matches the black and purple theme, completing the look.