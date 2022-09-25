wrestling / News
Referee Aja Smith Pins Nikki ASH to Win WWE 24/7 Title in Vancouver, Quickly Loses It (Video)
– As previously reported, the WWE 24/7 Championship changed hands multiple times at last night’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show in Vancouver, British Columbia. Nikki ASH has now released a video showing her getting pinned and losing the 24/7 Title to WWE referee Aja Smith (aka Daphanie LaShaunn).
Another referee then quickly tried to roll up Smith to win the title from her, but she kicked out. While she was distracted, Nikki Ash then rolled up Smith to win back the belt. You can see a video of that incident and the two title changes below.
Nikki ASH wrote on Twitter, “Well now! These shifty referees @BennettWWE @RefAjaWWE plotting against the Always A SuperHero! Let it be known, on this breezy Saturday Night, these SuperVillians including @DanaBrookeWWE chose Vancouver Violence! #WWEVancouver.”
Aja Smith later tweeted, “#WWEVancouver gave me so many memories I’ll always hold close! I reffed my first Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.🤘🏾I still have a ways to go, but having these opportunities let’s me know I’m heading in the right direction. I will be THAT girl and that’s on #RefBae”
Dana Brooke reportedly won the 24/7 title again after Nikki regained it from Smith. You can view the clip from the live event in Vancouver and check out their tweets below:
