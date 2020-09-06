Renee Michelle On Her WWE Tryout At The Same Time As 2017 Mae Young Classic

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Renee Michelle spoke about having her WWE tryout at the same time as her appearance in the 2017 Mae Young Classic. Here are highlights:

On her tryout in Japan: “I guess luckily there was a tryout over in Japan, and I was invited to go to the tryout. And luckily for me during college, I took Japanese. So Marvelous which is Chigusa Nagayo’s promotion, she was running a American tryout, which she never trained any American people let alone foreigners, let alone men. She’s known only to train strictly women, and while I was there, I did everything that she needed me to do, but I know there’s a lot of the people there cutting promos in English. So I’m like, you know, let me change it up a bit, so I cut it in Japanese, and I guess from there, I was lucky, I was golden from there. I ended up being her first student that she ever trained that’s foreign from America, and then she started bringing in more girls and more girls, which I’m very happy about.”

On her WWE tryout and the 2017 Mae Young Classic: “I did my tryout during that time. I know that they were interested in a bunch of girls, and it was like really interesting that OK, we see all of these girls from different places all over the world, why not a tryout? Let’s just weed out who are the best ones, and never have I thought in a million years I would ever wrestle Candice LeRae. She has 15-20 years of experience on me and here I am just about maybe five-six years in, but other than that, I mean Candace, she’s a lot stronger than she looks. She’s a firecracker. She’s a lot stronger than she looks.”

On how her WWE tryout was different from Japan: “It was great. It was definitely great. It was very much different from TV from over in Japan because I’m used to how TV works over in Japan compared to America. How the set-up and the detailing, the lights and all of that other stuff, it was wonderful, and then having to be in the ring with Candice was definitely a game-changer for me. After being in the ring with her, I definitely got to step up my game.”