Renee Paquette On Rumors Of Edge Heading to AEW: ‘It Gives Me Goosebumps’

Count Renee Paquette among those who hope Edge makes his way to AEW. It has been reported that those in WWE and AEW both believe Edge could go to AEW when his contract ends in September, and Paquette was asked about the rumors by Cageside Seats. You can see a couple of highlights below:

On Edge potentially coming to AEW: “It gives me goosebumps. Like, the idea of that happening. Not only just as a Canadian and as a kid growing up, watching Edge in WWE and watching his career, but to get to know him as a human. To get to know him and his wife, Beth Phoenix. They’re just such incredible, like top notch, world class human beings. To be able to watch what he was able to do and wrap up his last match in Toronto. What a storybook ending for him.”

On Edge potentially reuniting with Christian Cage: “Imagine seeing the two of them reuniting and having this like one last hurrah. Like, that is a wrestling fan’s dream.”