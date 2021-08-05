Renee Paquette Says Her WWE Non-Compete is ‘Nearly Up’

Renee Paquette gave an update on when she might return to the world of pro wrestling, noting that she’s nearly finished with her WWE non-compete clause. Paquette spoke with Wrestling Inc recently, and you can see some highlights below:

On her current status: “My non-compete with WWE is nearly up … I still have a good standing relationship with WWE. There’s no ill-will or bad blood or anything like that.”

On remaining involved with wrestling: “I don’t ever want to separate myself from professional wrestling. I know that’s where my fanbase comes from; I know that’s essentially going to always be my bread and butter — and I love that,” Paquette stated. “I love professional wrestling, so I’m not looking to ‘get away’ from it by any stretch.”

On possibly working with AEW where her husband Jon Moxley is signed: “Looking at AEW, I think there are endless opportunities of other things I could be doing over there, if that was to be something that came up down the line. I’ve honestly not put much thought into it.”