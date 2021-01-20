wrestling / News
Renee Young Invites Vince McMahon To Her Podcast
In a post on Twitter, Renee Young gave an invitation to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon to appear on her Oral Sessions podcast. This comes after AEW President Tony Khan was the guest on the most recent episode of the podcast.
Young wrote: “Hey @VinceMcMahon you down?!”
Hey @VinceMcMahon you down?! ☺️🎧🎙 https://t.co/7J7YJFUsGn
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 19, 2021
Meanwhile, Khan thanked her for having him on, writing: “Thank you for having me on your show! It was so much fun catching up, & you’re such a great host, it was the best conversation! So good, in fact, that I forgot several times throughout the chat that we were recording a show! Also, I can’t wait for Jon to finish writing this book!”
Thank you for having me on your show! It was so much fun catching up, & you’re such a great host, it was the best conversation! So good, in fact, that I forgot several times throughout the chat that we were recording a show! Also, I can’t wait for Jon to finish writing this book!
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 19, 2021
