Renee Young on Paul Heyman & Samoa Joe Being Her Favorite Interviews, the Messages Of Support She’s Received

Renee Young was a guest on the latest episode of The Bump and discussed her favorite interview subjects in WWE, the well-wishes she’s received from fans since announcing her WWE exit and more. Young announced her exit from WWE at SummerSlam as she moves onto other ventures. During her interview on The Bump, she talked about how much positivity she’s received from fans and how Paul Heyman and Samoa Joe rank among her favorite interviews in the company. Highlights and the full video are below:

On the fans who have sent her messages of support and gratitude: “It’s crazy. Like it really is, you think when you look back and [it’s] eight years, you know, and I know that I’ve had such a great thing with WWE, and I know that I’ve had such a great connection with the WWE Universe and amongst obviously all our peers and co-workers. To really read all this stuff that people are writing — and especially on the internet, which is a hellhole 90% of the time. So to be able to see this really affectionate outpouring, it really is crazy.”

On who his favorite interviews were: “Yeah, some of my favorites — I mean, I always love a good heel interview. Some of my favorites are, I’ve had some really great moments with Paul Heyman. I think that was something that really brought me up a level when I was doing a lot of my backstage interviews and whatnot. I think that let me flex flex my acting chops a lot, so I’ve always really thanked Heyman for those moments. Even him posting about those moments, to know that they also mean something to him too. Just that intensity, trying to stare down somebody like Paul Heyman is nuts.

“He’s one, Kevin Owens is always really great, because he would always just say ridiculous things and tried to get me to pop. And Samoa Joe too, because Joe at one point was doing a program with my husband. And he would say things to me about Jon, and that was really, that was a time that I would always be like — you’re trying to be a professional interviewer, because that’s my role on camera. But everyone knows that Jon and I are married, so I had to like get that little undertone of ‘How dare you say that about my husband.’ So it was fun having some of those moments.”

