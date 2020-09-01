WWE News: RETRIBUTION Corners Angel Garza & Demi Burnett Backstage, Highlights From Six-Man Tag Match

– Angel Garza and former The Bachelor contestant Demi Burnett found themselves caught backstage by RETRIBUTION on tonight’s episode of Raw. Garza and Burnett ran away during Garza and Andrade’s tornado tag team match against The Street Profits after the group attacked both sides. The two ended up backstage but after RETRIBUTION found them, Garza left Burnett and ran away:

– WWE posted highlights from the six-man tag team match pitting Cedric Alexander and The Viking Raiders against The Hurt Business: