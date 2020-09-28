Note On Why RETRIBUTION Members Didn’t Appear At Clash Of Champions

WWE Clash of Champions featured several matches and storylines from the RAW brand, but it didn’t feature any appearances from RETRIBUTION. It appears there was a reason for that.

According to Dave Meltzer on the most recent edition of the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, the reason RETRIBUTION members T-BAR, Slapjack, and Mace weren’t on the show is because they weren’t medically cleared to compete.

As previously reported, WWE was forced to make changes to Clash of Champions after announcing that several superstars weren’t cleared for the show. That included scrapping the SmackDown Women’s Title match between Bayley and Nikki Cross, and the Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs. Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles.

RETRIBUTION has obviously been a huge part of RAW in recent weeks, and it’s unknown whether they’ll be cleared for tonight’s show at the Amway Center in Orlando.