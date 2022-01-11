Rev Pro Live in London 57 Results 1.9.22: Undisputed British Tag Title Match, More

Revolution Pro Wrestling held its Live in London 57 show on Sunday, with the Undisputed British Tag Team Titles on the line and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* Dan Moloney pinned Lee Hunter after the Drilla Killer.

* Callum Newman and JJ Gale beat Joshua James and David Francisco when Newman pinned James. The match ended up being a short 2-on-1 due to Francisco getting injured in the first couple of minutes. Dan Moloney attacked everyone afterwards.

* Mariah May pinned Laura Di Matteo after interference from Shaun Jackson.

* Francesco Akira pinned Connor Mills after a diving double knees finisher.

Intermission

* Undisputed British Cruiserweight Michael Oku beat Lucian Phillips with the half crab submission in a non-title match.

* Undisputed British Women’s Champion Alex Windsor came to the ring to cut a promo. She’s been out of action with an injury. It looked like she was going to announce vacating the title but it was a swerve. She said she was doing an Open Challenge defense for the High Stakes show at York Hall on 1/29/22. Charli Evans came out to answer the challenge.

* Luke Jacobs pinned Kid Lykos after a driver. Robbie X was the scheduled opponent for Jacobs but he’s out with an injury.

* Chuck Mambo and TK Cooper won the Undisputed British Tag Team Titles from Ricky Knight Jr. and Zak Knight in the main event. Zak was a substitute for Roy Knight who was not medically cleared to compete.