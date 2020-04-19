wrestling / Columns

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Reviewing WWE WrestleMania XX, Raw The Night After, & Backlash 2004

April 19, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE WrestleMania XX

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 108. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook go retro, looking back to 2004 with reviews of WrestleMania XX, the Raw after, and WWE Backlash 2004 w/@VPenguin. The show is approximately 131-minutes long.

* Intro
* WrestleMania XX Review: 6:20
* Reviewing The Raw The Night After: 49:25
* WWE Backlash 2004 Review w/Trent (@VPenguin) : 1:22:56

