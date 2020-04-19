The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: Reviewing WWE WrestleMania XX, Raw The Night After, & Backlash 2004

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 108. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook go retro, looking back to 2004 with reviews of WrestleMania XX, the Raw after, and WWE Backlash 2004 w/@VPenguin. The show is approximately 131-minutes long.

* Intro

* WrestleMania XX Review: 6:20

* Reviewing The Raw The Night After: 49:25

* WWE Backlash 2004 Review w/Trent (@VPenguin) : 1:22:56

