Revolution Pro Wrestling Returning On August 23rd With Epic Encounters 1

Revolution Pro Wrestling is set to make its return this month. The company announced on Monday that they will present Epic Encounters 1 on August 23rd, airing live on FITE TV.

You can see the full announcement below for the event, which will be headlined by Gisele Shaw defending the Undisputed British Women’s Championship against Jamie Hayter:

After a five-month absence Revolution Pro Wrestling will return on SUNDAY AUGUST 23RD on FITE!

Whilst we were unable to present our 2020 Epic Encounter we will instead present what is planned to be a series of them until we are able to once again perform before a live audience, starting with EPIC ENCOUNTERS 1, in 2 weeks on Sunday August 23rd at 8pm BST!

The 6-match event will also be made available for streaming and digital download within 72 hours alongside over 1010 hours of other footage on our VOD service: www.rpwondemand.com

The shows will be presented before an ‘empty arena,’ with all competitors staying in a hotel ‘bubble’ following stringent health and safety protocol including, but not limited to on site Covid testing.

Although we can’t wait to get back before live audiences, we promise you we will be holding nothing back, as we plan on bringing the same passion, big matches & top-quality wrestling to these empty arena presentations. We can’t begin to describe the excitement shared between our roster members as we look forward to doing what we love once again!

The full card for Epic Encounters 1 looks as follows:

– Robbie X Vs ‘True Grit’ Connor Mills

– Kenneth Halfpenny Vs Brendan White

– ‘Prince of Pace’ Callum Newman Vs ‘Drilla’ Dan Moloney

– Bobbi Tyler Vs Aleah James

– Michael Oku & ‘Aerial Assassin’ Will Ospreay Vs RKJ & ‘Aussie Arrow’ Kyle Fletcher

Undisputed British Women’s Championship

– Gisele Shaw © Vs Jamie Hayter