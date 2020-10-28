wrestling / News

RevPro Announces Epic Encounters 5 Lineup: Will Ospreay to Defend Title Against RKJ

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
RevPro Epic Encounters 5

– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) has announced the lineup for the upcoming RevPro Epic Encounters 5 event. The card is slated for November 15 and will be streaming on RevPro’s Twitch channel.

The event will be headlined by Will Ospreay defending the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship against RKJ. Here’s the updated card:

* Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. RKJ
* Dan Moloney vs. Sha Samuels
* Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Kenneth Halfpenny vs. Brendan White
* Michael Oku & Connor Mills vs. JJ Gale & Callum Newman
* Mad Kurt vs. Robbie X
* Bobbi Tyler & Zoe Lucas vs. Jamie Hayter & Bea Priestley

