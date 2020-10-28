RevPro Announces Epic Encounters 5 Lineup: Will Ospreay to Defend Title Against RKJ

– Revolution Pro Wrestling (RevPro) has announced the lineup for the upcoming RevPro Epic Encounters 5 event. The card is slated for November 15 and will be streaming on RevPro’s Twitch channel.

The event will be headlined by Will Ospreay defending the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship against RKJ. Here’s the updated card:

* Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. RKJ

* Dan Moloney vs. Sha Samuels

* Best Two Out Of Three Falls Match: Kenneth Halfpenny vs. Brendan White

* Michael Oku & Connor Mills vs. JJ Gale & Callum Newman

* Mad Kurt vs. Robbie X

* Bobbi Tyler & Zoe Lucas vs. Jamie Hayter & Bea Priestley

Epic Encounters 5 streams for FREE on Sunday November 15th with a huge line up! Follow us now on the Twitch now to get notifications when we go live: https://t.co/xnUFXMs0pb pic.twitter.com/jfVyBN8WuS — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) October 27, 2020

RKJ makes a promise to Will Ospreay. See if he delivers November 15th! Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship:

RKJ Vs Ospreay Streaming free on Twitch. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/mt2INtxE1b — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) October 28, 2020