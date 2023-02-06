RevPro Live In London 70 Full Results 2.05.23: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji Headliner & More

The Live In London 70 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on February 5 in London, England. You can see the complete results (per Cagematch) and some highlights below.

*RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X def. Kid Lykos

*Dan Moloney def. Chris Bronson

*Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) def. Callum Newman & JJ Gale

*Michael Oku def. Eddie Dennis

*Connor Mills def. Luke Jacobs

*Southside Women’s Championship: Dani Luna def. Jody Threat

*Arrows Of Hungary (Dover & Icarus) def. Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)

*Gabriel Kidd def. Yota Tsuji