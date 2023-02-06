wrestling / News
RevPro Live In London 70 Full Results 2.05.23: Gabriel Kidd vs. Yota Tsuji Headliner & More
The Live In London 70 event was hosted by Revolution Pro Wrestling on February 5 in London, England. You can see the complete results (per Cagematch) and some highlights below.
*RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship: Robbie X def. Kid Lykos
*Dan Moloney def. Chris Bronson
*Greedy Souls (Brendan White & Danny Jones) def. Callum Newman & JJ Gale
*Michael Oku def. Eddie Dennis
*Connor Mills def. Luke Jacobs
*Southside Women’s Championship: Dani Luna def. Jody Threat
*Arrows Of Hungary (Dover & Icarus) def. Sunshine Machine (Chuck Mambo & TK Cooper)
*Gabriel Kidd def. Yota Tsuji
@RevProUK
Live in London 70 @ 229
Big Match Feel@EddieDennis1986 @TheOJMO pic.twitter.com/REc6WxH4Vd
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 5, 2023
From @RevProUK Live in London 70 last night…#ConnorMills vs. @LukeJacobs00_YG
Reviews & photos at https://t.co/uQumBAd8ta
Watch on-demand at https://t.co/3xVVKtK7Ex pic.twitter.com/i4y82eJ0Yq
— BackBodyDrop.com (@BigBackBodyDrop) February 6, 2023
@RevProUK
Live in London 70 @ 229
Look of Respect@JodyThreat @DaniLuna_pro pic.twitter.com/Knxu55hHwb
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 5, 2023
@RevProUK
Live in London 70 @ 229
Strongstyle#GabrielKidd @tsuji_njpw pic.twitter.com/wTkuRR2yam
— Dave The Mark (@davethemark) February 5, 2023
