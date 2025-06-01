– During a recent interview with Jim Varsallone, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio discussed receiving the National Hispanic MC Legend Impact Award. He also revealed the recent injuries he suffered that forced him off the WrestleMania 41 card. As previously reported, Mysterio suffered a torn groin on the SmackDown right before WrestleMania, forcing him to withdraw from his scheduled matchup against El Grande Americano (aka Chad Gable). Additionally, Mysterio revealed that he suffered a busted eardrum. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rey Mysterio on the injures he suffered in April: “Obviously, with the amount of injuries that I’ve had over the years. I’m actually recovering from one that I just had right before WrestleMania. A torn groin and a busted eardrum. I still love doing what I do. I definitely believe that I picked up my second wind when my son started to wrestle and he broke in for the first time. Although he’s been around since he was seven years old when we had the storyline with Eddie Guerrero and the custody of Dominik (Mysterio).”

On his passion for wrestling: “But overall, the passion that I have for the sport. I wanna consider myself a peacemaker. I don’t have any problems, at least I don’t think I do, with any of my colleagues, with my fans around the world. I like to connect and some way, that keeps me pushing forward and loving what I’ve been doing for the past three, four years, or should I say from the age of four when I started training.”

On enjoying watching his son: “So, the connection is definitely still there, I enjoy doing it. I enjoy watching my son… It’s a diversity of fans and to be able to travel around the world and connect with all these fans, at times, has been just amazing. The love and support that they show is like no other.”