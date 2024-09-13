wrestling / News

Rey Mysterio Will Attend UFC 306 Tomorrow Night

September 13, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Rey Mysterio UFC on ESPN+ 95 Image Credit: TNT Sports

In a post on Instagram, Rey Mysterio confirmed that he will attend UFC 306, which happens tomorrow night at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

He wrote: “Yo, what’s up guys! This is Rey Mysterio, WWE Hall of Famer, and this is Brandon Moreno, UFC fighter. We’re very excited to be here in Las Vegas for Noche UFC 306. Let’s go, we’re ready!

