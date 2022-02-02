Rey Mysterio Recalls Winning 2006 WWE Royal Rumble, Being Surprised By Entering Second In the Match

In a recent interview on My Mom’s Basement, Rey Mysterio discussed winning the 2006 Royal Rumble, being surprised by entering No. 2 in the Rumble, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Rey Mysterio on winning the 2006 Royal Rumble: “I think that’s what makes the Royal Rumble so special because you never know who’s gonna take it. You can have your pick, but it doesn’t necessarily happen that way. There’s only been two superstars in the history of the WWE that have come out number one and number two [to win it]. The first one was Shawn Michaels when he came out at number one and took it all the way to the end. Of course, the second one is myself, coming out of number two, and then winning it. It was a special moment, man, very special. From the moment I arrived at the arena, obviously, you don’t know who’s gonna win until later that day. Of course, when you get the word, it’s like, ‘Damn,’ you just don’t want to give it away. But it was a perfect moment, man. Eddie [Guerrero] had just passed in November. This was January, and a lot of fans still, to this day, would see Eddie through me because of the connection we had. Even though we finished off our rivalry at SummerSlam in August before he passed. We were rivals, but they remembered more the connection that we had than the rivalry over Dominik’s custody, which was very special. So you can only imagine, so many feelings piled up going into this Rumble, but a very special without a doubt and it’s very, very high as on my top three [moments] in my career.”

On being surprised by entering No. 2 in the Rumble: “That was a surprise as well, entry number two, and then taking it all the way to the end. So yeah, man, a very, very hectic moment because you had to throw on your wrestling shoes that night and perform at a high level. So it was a good time.”

