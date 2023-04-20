Rhaka Khan’s Lawsuit Against FBI, Multiple Wrestling Names & More Allowed To Move Forward

Former TNA star Rhaka Khan’s lawsuit filed against a dizzying number of parties including the FBI, the state of Texas and a ton of wrestling personalities and companies is reportedly clear to move forward. PWInsider reports that Trenesha Biggers, who was Rhaka Khan in TNA and had a run in WWE’s developmental system, filed a lawsuit in October of 2022 in the U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York. The suit alleged that there was a conspiracy against her in regard to the criminal court case she has been facing since 2019 on charges of interference with child custody and aggravated kidnapping facilitate.

According to the site the lawsuit was filed against dozens of parties that include wrestling legends, promoters, NBA legend Michael Jordan, various police departments, and at least one individual (Chris Benoit) who has been dead for 16 years. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants “conspired to kidnap plaintiff and her children.” The site notes that the 48-page lawsuit mostly consists of the list of defendents, some of whom are listed multiple times. The following individuals are among those on the defendant list:

The State of Texas, The El Paso Child Protective Services, the FBI, The Las Cruces, New Mexico Police Department, The NYPD, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, New York ACS, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Shirley Police Department, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Suffolk County NY, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Miz and Maryse, Heath Miller, Nikki Bella, Chris Benoit, Mark Jindrak, Panda Energy (the now-defunct company that owned TNA), Home Depot, Florida Championship Wrestling (also now defunct), Steve Keirn, The NWA, Billy Corgan, Deep South Wrestling (defunct), Bank of America, Michael Jordan, several universities, Jim Cornette, Mick Foley, New York City area energy company Con Edison and more.

According to the report, there was no movement until February, when court records indicate that Biggers was allowed to move forward with the lawsuit with the pre-payment of any court fees. She was notified of the filing by mail at a home address listed in New York City. Biggers is said to be seeking $3 billion in damages, and none of the listed defendants have been served as of yet.

Biggers still has a bench warrant for her arrest after she failed to appear in December on the charges.

Biggers was indicted on the charges in August 2019 and was, at one point, one of the most wanted fugitives in El Paso when she didn’t show up in court. She was finally arraigned in December of that year after no-showing two court appearances and having her bail revoked. Her trial was delayed many different times, due in part to the pandemic.

According to Texas law, interference with child custody is when someone “takes or retains a child when that person knows that the taking or detention of the child violates a judgment or order.” It’s a felony and punishable by up to two years in prison.