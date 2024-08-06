Rhea Ripley Comes To Damian Priest’s Aid Against New Judgment Day On WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are still allies following their Judgment Day exits, with Ripley helping Priest against the stable’s new iteration. As noted, Finn Balor introduced the new lineup of the group earlier tonight of himself, Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, JD McDonagh, and Carlito. Priest battled McDonagh on tonight’s show and was about to win when Balor attacked him from behind and the stable ran in to assault Priest, which led to Ripley coming down for the save.

Ripley nearly put Morgan through the announce table before Dominik saved her. Ripley then headbutted McDonagh in the ring and Priest hit him with South of Heaven. Ripley and Priest then hugged in the ring and stood tall.