Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio Look Back On Their Paths To WWE

Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio are having a blast in The Judgment Day in WWE, and they recently looked back on their roads to joining the company. The on-screen power couple spoke with The West Sport for a new interview and you can see some highlights below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

Ripley on making her way to WWE after Emma and Matthews: “Once WWE had looked at some Australians like Emma made it in, Buddy Murphy made it in, they came back to Australia and they held a tryout and thankfully I got my name thrown in.”

Dominik on his initial training: “It started off with him [Rey Mysterio] and Konnan, and then they just sent me away to Tampa Bay to train with Jay Lethal, then I finished there and did three months with Lance Storm in Canada.”

Dominik on being on the road with his dad in WWE: “I think that’s the first time Vince had seen me since I was 12 and I’m 21 at the time, so he was like ‘Oh, this guy’s not a kid anymore, well let’s just throw him on TV, and see what happens.'”