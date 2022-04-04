Rhea Ripley Admits She Got Emotional When Triple H Returned

Rhea Ripley is happy to see Triple H back in the fold. Ripley told Wrestling Inc that things got emotional when she saw HHH for the first time since word broke that he was hospitalized due to a heart issue:

On seeing Triple H for the first time in months: “Man, I love him, I do. It’s so nice to see him back, we got to see him last night,” she revealed. “Just seeing him walk through the door brang tears to my eyes. He’s been through a lot, and to know that he has is so saddening for me. I am so happy that he’s doing so much better, because, honestly I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him.

“He’s the reason that I started watching wrestling, he’s the reason that I started wrestling. He’s the reason that I got the push that I did in NXT, and became the Rhea Ripley that you see today. If it wasn’t for him believing in my, and giving me these opportunities then I wouldn’t be here. So, I am very glad that he’s back, and that he’s healthier. He’s still not fully there, but he’s healthier and that’s a step in the right direction.”

On paying homage to Triple H for WrestleMania entrance: “Dude, I would love it,” she said on spitting the water. I don’t think I am going to do it at WrestleMania because Liv and I have something planned. We have like costumes planned, gear. But I definitely want to do something Triple H-related. I dressed up as him for the Halloween battle royal. And I did the whole entrance, I had Shane Thorne as my Chyna. I definitely want to do something like that.”